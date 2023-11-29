The Commission for the Administration of Justice, which has the power to discipline or fire members of the judiciary, should not include practising lawyers, a top criminal lawyer has suggested.

Franco Debono, who more than a decade ago proposed a raft of reforms to the justice system, said it did not make sense that judges or magistrates may end up judged by lawyers who argue a case before them.

Although his post says he was not referring to any particular member of the Commission, it comes a day after Times of Malta revealed the Nationalist Party was “uncomfortable” that a lawyer it nominated to the commission was now representing former prime minister Joseph Muscat in court.

Debono said he intended to write to the President of the Republic, the Speaker of the House of Representatives, the Chief Justice, the Prime Minister the Leader of the Opposition, the Justice Minister and the Justice Shadow Minister proposing amendments to the articles in the constitution that regulates the composition of the Commission for the Administration of Justice.

The Commission was set up in 1994 and is composed of 10 members: the President, as Chairman; the Chief Justice, as Deputy Chairman; the Attorney General; two members elected from among the Judges of the Superior Courts; two members elected from among the Magistrates of the Inferior Courts; one member appointed by the Prime Minister and one member appointed by the Leader of the Opposition; and the President of the Chamber of Advocates.

Debono described the commission as the most important organ in the judicial field that brings together the judiciary and politics, and that operates behind closed doors despite its “enormous powers”.

PN sources said the party leadership was “shocked” when Vincent Galea appeared in court on behalf of Muscat, admitting that they initially thought it was a case of mistaken identity.

Muscat is attempting to get the court to remove Magistrate Gabriella Vella from the inquiry into the hospitals’ privatisation.

Galea had previously represented former leader Adrian Delia in his case over the ownership of the secret offshore company Egrant, which Muscat has staunchly insisted he had no connection with. Delia, who at the time was Opposition Leader, had also nominated him for a seat on the Commission for the Administration of Justice.

The other ‘politically-appointed’ Commission member is Paul Lia, who frequently appears in court cases representing Labour Party exponents.

In a post on Facebook, Debono said that apart from the existing requirements, he intended suggesting that the two representatives from the government and the Opposition will not practice before the courts which after all are made up of the same members of the judiciary that the Commission has the power to discipline. “I imagine that it is not comfortable for judges to sit on a Commission with the same lawyers who appear before them,” he wrote.

“It is simply unbelievable how a modern system can ever accept a situation where practising lawyers sit around the same table on the Commission and then appear before the same members of the judiciary who may have disciplinary procedures before the same Commission where proceedings are secret,” he charged.

“It is not right that you may have a case with a lawyer who is locked in a room with the highest members of the judiciary once every two weeks with the power to discipline others. Where is the equality of arms,” he asked.

He said that as the author of the holistic justice reform that was implemented in the last years, he was now making another proposal “which will continue to strengthen our legal system”.

“If we want a more serious legal system, we have to start from the top,” he said.