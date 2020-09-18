Yorgen Fenech’s defence team filed an application on Friday asking for the murder compilation to be recalled as soon as possible, before the next scheduled hearing on October 6.

The lawyers of the businessman charged with complicity in the assassination of Daphne Caruana Galizia are also requesting that a copy of the magisterial inquiry, which they claim has been wrapped up “months ago”, is inserted in the records of the compilation.

The magisterial inquiry, originally conducted by Magistrate Anthony Vella, had been re-assigned to Magistrate Neville Camilleri, after Magistrate Vella was elevated to judge.

Friday’s application, filed in the Criminal Court, also calls for the appointment of a court expert to preserve the call profile data of crucial witnesses, including self-confessed middleman Melvin Theuma and Edwin Brincat, il-Ġojja, as well as relatives of the middleman, in the assassination plot.

That data is necessary for evidence to be complete, the lawyers argue.

Police statements, released by witnesses in the murder probe, are also essential and need to be fully preserved in the records of the ongoing compilation, claimed the defence lawyers.

The application was signed by Gianluca Caruana Curran, Marion Camilleri and Charles Mercieca.