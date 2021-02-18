Lawyers and legal procurators at the Attorney General's office have been ordered by the UĦM Voice of the Workers not to appear for sittings in the Court of Criminal Appeal (Inferior Jurisdiction) as from Monday.

The new directive steps up ongoing action at the AG's Office “because the government has failed to ensure that professionals working at this institution enjoy good working conditions”, the union said in a statement.

It said that the new directive does not apply to appeals lodged by the AG. Its previous directives will remain in force.

The UĦM said that after winning official recognition for these workers in September, it called for talks for a collective agreement to be drawn up.

But the management of the Attorney General’s Office refused, prompting the union to register an industrial dispute at the beginning of December, it said.

It added that, according to law, unions have every right to negotiate on behalf of their members and failure to hold the requested talks would constitute a serious shortcoming by the AG.

Meanwhile, the unattractive conditions in this institution “are leading to a brain drain of professionals” to the private sector, it said, noting that eight lawyers left the office in the past year, including three in the last two months.

This situation, the UĦM said, is “undermining government’s own efforts to implement the Venice Commission recommendations” as the AG’s office, which is crucial for the rule of law and justice, “is being dismantled”.

It warned that if the government continued “to turn a blind eye” to the situation, industrial action could be escalated further.