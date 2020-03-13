The Chamber of Advocates has instructed its members to snub court and tribunal sittings after the authorities refused to consider measures to limit the potential risks from the COVID-19 virus in court.

In a statement, the chamber said it disagreed with the stand taken by the authorities as the Law Courts was a public space which attracted large numbers of people on a daily basis, not only inside the courtrooms but also in the common areas of the building.

Activity inside the Courts of Justice is a daily public activity and human interactions must be minimised to curb the spread of the virus, it said.

“The Chamber believes that the current situation is not the ideal one to protect the health of all those involved including lawyers, the judiciary, the Court employees and the general public and this situation needs to be addressed in an immediate and decisive manner,” it said as it ordered all lawyers not to attend any court or tribunal sittings as from Monday.

Attendance required due to inevitable situation and to comply with legal time frames for the filing of judicial acts was being exempted.

It said it still hoped the authorities should intervene to suspend all activity inside the courts.