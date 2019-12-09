Allegations linking a former Enemalta official, involved in the smart meters racket, to former Energy Minister Konrad Mizzi, were nothing but a “conspiracy theory” by the Nationalist Party seeking to attack the minister.

This was the crux of the arguments put forward by lawyer Aron Mifsud Bonnici when making final submissions on Monday in four libel suits filed by Konrad Mizzi back in 2014 shortly after the smart meters tampering scandal broke out.

The cases were sparked by a story published by PN newspaper in-Nazzjon claiming, under bold red headlines, that a person “close to Minister Mizzi” was involved in the scandal.

The story revolved around Louis Attard, an official employed within Enemalta’s accounts department, was later expounded further by MP Beppe Fenech Adami and former Opposition Leader Simon Busuttil, on two separate occasions on TVM’s Dissett.

Former PN MP George Pullicino had also spoken of Mr Attard’s involvement in the scandal and his subsequent, allegedly preferential treatment, during a press conference at the PN Headquarters.

The editor of the PN daily newspaper had claimed that the information about Mr Attard had been supplied by “anonymous sources” but had published the story without verifying the allegations, thereby “laying the foundations for the conjecture” set up by the PN, Dr Mifsud Bonnici argued.

Louis Attard had been described as the Minister’s “spy” (widna) at Enemalta, ‘a liaison officer’ who had been targeted with criminal prosecution over his involvement in the smart meters racket, but had landed lesser charges than the other nine Enemalta officials involved.

Such ‘preferential’ treatment was allegedly due to the fact that Mr Attard was the Minister’s spokesperson, the PN had claimed.

However, the then Energy Minister had testified that Mr Attard was never part of his election team, Dr Mifsud Bonnici argued, pointing out further that Mr Attard had never got any promotion, allowance or increment after 2013.

“Indeed he got his last promotion under the previous PN administration,” the lawyer argued, insisting that the allegations had not been proved and that the story had been based “on pure lies.”

However, lawyer Peter Fenech, assisting two of the respondents, countered that Mr Attard had indeed only been suspended from his job following a Parliamentary question on the matter.

Moreover, when charges were issued in his regard, he had landed three fewer charged than the seven faced by other Enemalta employees, including that of having been duty bound to prevent the commission of the criminal wrongdoing.

“From a layman’s point of view, it’s evident that this person was afforded preferential treatment,” argued Dr Fenech, adding that the police would issue charges based on information supplied by the complaining party, namely Enemalta.

When testifying in court, after some prodding by the respondents’ lawyer, Mr Attard had indeed admitted that the Chairman and CEO would consult him on particular customers. “Why him and not customer care?” Dr Fenech asked.

Lawyer Joseph Zammit Maempel, assisting the other respondents also argued that “ Attard had more power than the Chairman and the CEO. Why did they go to him? He had the backing of the Minister. That was the logical conclusion.”

The court, presided over by Magistrate Victor Axiaq, adjourned all four cases for judgment in March.