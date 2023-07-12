The government’s recommendation to the president to refuse Yorgen Fenech’s request for Melvin Theuma’s pardon to be withdrawn meant that the head of state was being told to ignore the conditions imposed with the pardon he had granted, Fenech’s lawyers claimed in a judicial protest on Wednesday.

Fenech is awaiting trial after having been accused of complicity in the murder of Daphne Caruana Galizia. Theuma, the self-confessed middleman in the murder plot was granted a pardon in return for information in November 2019.

The government announced its decision to recommend a refusal of Fenech's request on Tuesday, saying ministers had discussed the matter after seeking advice from the Attorney General and the Police Commissioner.

In their judicial protest, Fenech's lawyers observed that both the AG and the commissioner were prosecutors in proceedings against Fenech and that meant that they had every interest to ensure that the pardon granted to Theuma was not withdrawn and that it was deemed as not subject to any condition.

They observed that the prosecution in the 'phantom job' case (where Fenech and former public officials are facing charges of having given Theuma a job even though he never turned up) had declared that Theuma was covered by the pardon and was to testify.

Yet on two occasions, on October 7, 2022 and May 25, 2023, Theuma had backtracked on a vital condition of his pardon by refusing to testify.

Fenech is pleading not guilty to theft and misappropriation of public funds in those proceedings alongside former OPM chief of staff Keith Schembri and three former government officials allegedly involved in handing the job to Theuma.

The lawyers said the pardon granted to Theuma on November 25, 2019, was subject to several conditions, primary among which was that he was to testify in any proceedings linked to the murder, whenever asked to do so.

Refusal or failure to testify was to result in withdrawal of the pardon or it being considered as though it had never been granted.

That official document spoke clearly and therefore, Theuma’s refusal to testify at the phantom job case clearly breached those terms, argued Fenech’s lawyers.

That was why, they pointed out, on June 14 they had written to President George Vella, bringing this fact to his knowledge and seeking the withdrawal of the pardon in view of that “irreversible breach” of conditions.

The pardon covered Theuma’s involvement in the Caruana Galizia murder, crimes linked to illegal betting and money laundering, as well as three violent hold-ups, namely those at HSBC Balzan branch in November 2007, the Casino’ Di Venezia in February 2010 and the HSBC Qormi headquarters in June 2010.

His refusal to testify was a manifest breach of that obligation, the lawyers said, reserving the right to seek further remedies.

The judicial protest was filed against the Cabinet of Ministers, the attorney general and the police commissioner.

Lawyers Gianluca Caruana Curran, Marion Camilleri and Charles Mercieca signed the act.