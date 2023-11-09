Lawyers for former chief of staff Keith Schembri and the Attorney General’s Office clashed on Thursday over a magistrate's decision to bring a money laundering case forward.

Schembri's lawyers on Monday filed an application before the First Hall, Civil Court in its constitutional jurisdiction, claiming that his right to a fair hearing was breached when his phone, seized by police during financial crimes investigations, ‘disappeared’ while in the court’s possession and was found months later with the exhibits of another case.

That, they argued, cast serious doubts upon the chain of custody of such a vital piece of evidence and consequently they wanted it struck off the evidence in the money laundering case.

That case, presided over by Magistrate Donatella Frendo Dimech, was set to continue on November 20. But on Tuesday the lawyers were informed by the Magistrate’s deputy registrar that the hearing had been brought forward to Friday, November 10.

Schembri’s lawyers filed another application, requesting the civil court to schedule an urgent hearing before Friday so as to address their concerns.

Mr Justice Mark Simiana upheld that request, with a hearing held on Thursday morning.

Lawyer Edward Gatt, who together with lawyer Mark Vassallo, is representing Schembri, gave an overview of the events leading up to this constitutional case. He also explained that the defence had been “waiting for months” for the Attorney General to decide whether to have the money laundering case decided by the magistrate or whether to send it before the Criminal Court for trial.

The prosecution had long declared that it had no further evidence to produce and was simply going through the file to make sure that all evidence was properly and fully preserved. That was when the issue of the ‘missing’ phone surfaced.

Gatt said a somewhat strange fact took place.

When the phone was still ‘missing’ a request for that same device to be presented in evidence in separate proceedings “which have reached a very, very advanced stage,” came to light.

“That request flashed a red light.”

He said that while they (Schembri's lawyers) had no control over that device, third parties in separate proceedings “seem to know what it contains.”

Gatt, questioned how the defence could have certainty as to the phone data presented in those third party proceedings.

‘Missing’ phone found

Faced with that situation, Magistrate Frendo Dimech had postponed the money laundering hearing to “search for the phone.”

That was around 9am on October 11.

A couple of hours later, Schembri’s lawyers were told by the magistrate that she had personally found it in the room within the courts building where case exhibits were stored.

The phone had been in the file of another case relating to Matthew Pace and Lorraine Falzon, directors of Zenith Finance who are also facing money laundering proceedings.

“Was there anything in common between the two [cases]?” asked the judge.

Gatt said both stemmed from the same magisterial inquiry and the defence lawyers happened to be the same. However, in the Zenith case, since the accused had opted to face trial by jury, their case file had since moved up to the Criminal Court.

“How could the Magistrate look for an exhibit in a file that supposedly no longer fell within the jurisdiction of the Magistrates’ Courts?” said Gatt.

He observed that the Magistrate had then minuted a strongly-worded decree about the negligence in the manner whereby “the judicial process was managed” and exhibits stored, possibly prejudicing the proceedings.

The lawyer said the court’s direction was needed for them to be able to set up a valid defence in the criminal proceedings.

The next sitting of the money laundering case was meant for the AG to state how Schembri’s case was to proceed, he said.

But he had no doubt that Friday's hearing would serve to whitewash the situation, said Gatt. He therefore requested the judge to issue a direction so that the magistrate did not enter into the matter which was now for the constitutional court to decide.

“Do you know why the [criminal] case was called tomorrow?”the judge asked the parties.

But neither the defence, nor the lawyers representing the AG and the Police Commissioner could answer.

Just like Schembri’s lawyers, AG lawyer Antoine Agius Bonnici said that they had received an email from the magistrate’s deputy registrar informing them that the case had been brought forward to Friday.

“Is that normal?”asked the judge.

It was the AG’s office, as prosecution, that set the agenda for criminal proceedings, indicating the list of witnesses to be heard at each sitting and the evidence to be compiled.

But in this case, the Magistrate herself had apparently ‘sent for’ witnesses.

“In truth no one has control over the situation,” said Gatt, his statement echoed by the AG lawyer.

An administrative error

Agius Bonnici explained that the whole saga had apparently been triggered by “some administrative error.”

Electronic devices linked to separate cases could not be exhibited in their original form in all of those cases. So originals were put in one case, with copies presented in the other cases. Since there were seven cases linked to the same alleged financial crimes, the originals were exhibited in Schembri’s case.

But the prosecution lawyer could not find the relative receipt indicating in which case records the device had been exhibited.

“There was no receipt and no court minute to account for it,” said Agius Bonnici.

“This case was built on a totally wrong premise, misguiding everyone,” remarked State Advocate lawyer Maurizio Cordina.

Mr Justice Simiana is expected to decree later in chambers.

The case continues.

Lawyer Carina Bugeja Testa also represented the Police Commissioner.

Lawyer Vanessa Grech assisted Criminal Courts Registrar Franklin Calleja.

Lawyers Edward Gatt and Mark Vassallo assisted Schembri.