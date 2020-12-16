Yorgen Fenech’s lawyers have asked for three psychiatrists, appointed by the court upon the defence’s own request, to assess self-confessed middleman Melvin Theuma so as to testify about their brief so far.

This latest request was filed on Tuesday, after the court, presided over by Magistrate Rachel Montebello, had decreed that Theuma, the prosecution’s star witness, would not testify at the ongoing murder compilation until his psychiatric evaluation was concluded.

Last Friday, Magistrate Montebello delivered a decree, pointing out that the said psychiatric assessment had been called for by the accused’s defence team and that the prosecution had not objected.

The court had then entrusted the task to three medical experts, appointed early in November.

In Friday’s decree, the court made it clear that Theuma would not be expected to face further cross-examination until the psychiatrists had “definitively completed” their brief.

Fenech’s defence had also requested a full copy of the notes consulted by prosecuting Inspector Kurt Zahra when testifying at the murder compilation, as well as all service provider data, gathered throughout the investigation.

The court-appointed the next hearing for Friday, almost one month ahead of the January date pre-scheduled for the continuation of the proceedings, granting the prosecution and the Attorney General until Wednesday to register any objections to the defence’s requests.

Faced with a fresh request for the psychiatric experts to testify, the court remarked that its previous decree ought to have been respected and the call for the experts should have been filed earlier on.

Requests filed by the defence lawyers should follow serious and due consideration expected of court officials in criminal proceedings, rather than filed “haphazardly,” the court observed, ordering notice of the decree to the Police Commissioner to summon the experts accordingly.