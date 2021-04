Gozo Bishop Anton Teuma led a prayer session, entitled An Hour with Our Lady, from Ta’ Pinu Sanctuary yesterday. At the end of the ceremony four lay women were given the mandate by Mgr Teuma to anoint with fragrance the chair (throne), ambo, altar and the baptismal font as a sign of the Holy Body of Christ.

