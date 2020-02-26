The Malta Gymnastics Federation recently organised successfully the Rhythmic Gymnastics National Championship.

In the higher level FIG categories, Monika Lazarova, of Ritmica Malta, was the only competitor in the FIG Senior category, thus gaining good results and winning the category.

In the FIG Junior class, Victoria Micallef, from Ritmica Malta, produced a strong showing to place on top.

Meanwhile, the MGF selected the gymnasts that will represent Malta in international competitions.

The team will be formed by Monika Lazarova (Ritmica Malta) Senior Category, Victoria Micallef (Ritmica Malta) in Junior Category, Victoria Titova (Ritmica Malta) Junior/Senior Reserv, Sofia Cristauro (Ritmica Malta) Reserv Junior National Team, Polina Valcheva (Ritmica Malta), Elsa Carachi (DeGymnastics Club) and Martina Muscat (DeGymnastics Club).

In a statement the MGF said: “We would like to thank coaches, parents for their continous assistance during the events and support. A big thank you goes to our sponsor Wembley for presenting beautiful bottles of Pinot Noir to the judges.”