Ciro Immobile returns to the scene of one of his unhappiest spells as a player when Lazio take on the goal ace’s former club Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League on Wednesday.

Dortmund were Italy forward Immobile’s first club outside of his home country and that disappointing time in the Bundesliga was followed by an similarly unsuccessful six months at Sevilla, before returning to Serie A.

Lazio are just one point behind their German hosts who lead Group F with two games to play, and four ahead of third-placed Club Brugge.

The Italians are well-positioned to advance to the last 16 in their return to the Champions League after a 13-year absence.

Last season’s European ‘Golden Shoe’ winner thanks to his 36 league goals in Italy, Immobile’s strikes powered Lazio to a fourth-place finish in Serie A.

