Lazio will ban three fans from attending matches for life following anti-Semitic behaviour during the weekend's Rome derby, including one who wore a Nazi message on his replica top, the Serie A club announced on Wednesday.

The club said in a statement that once it has received the trio's personal details from police they would be "banned for life from the stadium", and would be "seeking damages in any eventual criminal proceedings".

One of the fans set to be banned was pictured during Sunday's 1-0 win over crosstown rivals Roma wearing a replica top with the name "Hitlerson" and the number 88, a reference to the Nazi Germany slogan "Heil Hitler", on the back.

Police in Rome who identified him say that he is a German who also invaded the Stadio Olimpico pitch during a derby match with Roma in April 2009.

