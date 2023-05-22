Lazio climbed to third in Serie A as they won 1-0 at Udinese on Sunday after Inter Milan, with eyes on two cup finals, fielded a weakened side, suffered a first-half red card and lost 3-1 at champions Napoli.

Lazio's veteran striker Ciro Immobile won a 61st-minute penalty for the only goal as Lazio jumped to 68 points two points ahead of Inter and one behind second-placed Juventus, who play Monday. After that, all the contenders have two matches left.

Inter hold the last Champions League spot with a two-point edge over AC Milan.

Napoli continued their Serie A title party with late goals against a shorthanded Inter.

