Lazio president Claudio Lotito has been banned for seven months and the club fined 150,000 euros ($177,000) for breaking Covid-19 rules, the Italian Football Federation (FIGC) announced on Friday.

Club doctors Ivo Pulcini and Fabio Rodia were also suspended for 12 months each, the FIGC said, but the Roman club escaped a Serie A points deduction.

The penalties followed an investigation of positive tests at the club in October and November.

