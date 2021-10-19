Lazio president Claudio Lotito’s ban for breaking COVID-19 regulations has been cut from a year to two months, the Italian Football Federation (FIGC) said on Tuesday, as the Serie A club received reduced punishments on appeal.

Lotito, 64, had initially been banned for seven months in March following an FIGC investigation of positive tests at the club in October and November last year.

In April Lotito’s suspension was then increased to 12 months following an initial appeal before being slashed on Tuesday.

Two club doctors saw their year-long bans cut to five months on Tuesday while the club has been fined 50,000 euros ($58,274), a quarter of the sum they were ordered to pay in April.

