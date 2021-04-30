Lazio president Claudio Lotito’s suspension has been increased to 12 months and the club fined 200,000 euros ($240,000) for Covid-19 breaches, the Italian Football Federation’s (FIGC) court of appeal ruled on Friday.

Lazio had appealed the FIGC’s seven-month suspension of Lotito and a 150,000-euro fine imposed on the club on March 26.

Club doctors Ivo Pulcini and Fabio Rodia’s original 12-month bans were both confirmed by the FIGC court of appeal.

