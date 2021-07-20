Italian club Lazio have defended new signing Elseid Hysaj amid abuse from the club’s hard-core ultra fans for singing the partisan song “Bella Ciao” during his initiation ceremony.

The Italian folk tune became the anthem of Italian Resistance in the 1940s, and was later adopted worldwide as a song of anti-fascist resistance.

Hysaj’s performance angered the club’s hard-core fans, known as ‘ultras’, who have links to the far right.

