Lazio moved to within two points of Serie A leaders Napoli on Sunday with a 2-0 win at Atalanta which ended their opponents' unbeaten record in Italy's top flight.

Atalanta had the chance to move a point in front of Napoli ahead of their clash with Roma in Sunday's late match but Lazio put in the perfect away performance without injured Italy striker Ciro Immobile to close in on the summit.

Mattia Zaccagni's tap-in at the end of a beautifully-worked team move put Lazio ahead in the 10th minute at the Gewiss Stadium.

And Felipe Anderson, replacing Immobile in a false nine forward role, ensured Lazio would leapfrog Atalanta into third place when he drilled in the away side's second eight minutes after the break following a burst down the left from Adam Marusic.

