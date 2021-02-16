Lazio will appear before an Italian court accused of breaking Covid-19 protocols, the Italian Football Federation said on Tuesday.

After an investigation of positive tests at the club in October and November, federal prosecutors have decided to take Lazio club president Claudio Lotito and two medical staff to court.

They are accused of possible “violations of federal standards” and “failure to comply with health protocols in force,” said the FIGC statement.

The federation did not give details of possible penalties, but if found guilty, Lazio could face punishments ranging from a fine to a points deduction or even expulsion from Serie A.

Lazio are accused of failing to alert local health authorities when eight “staff” tested positive at the end of October, on the eve of a Champions League match in Bruges, then at the beginning of November, before another Champions League match in St Petersburg.

