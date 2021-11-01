Supporters of Serie A side Lazio have been barred from travelling to Marseille for Thursday’s Europa League group match by France’s Minister of the Interior due to regular “violent behaviour by some of their fans”.

The Minister, Gerald Darmanin, said groups of the Lazio faithful had persistently caused trouble not only around the stadia but also in city centres.

Marseille supporters were barred from the match in Rome on October 21.

