Lazio will hold on to second place in Serie A after winning comfortably 2-0 at Monza on Sunday and cutting Napoli’s huge league lead to 16 points, while Roma moved into the Champions League places with a 3-0 success over Sampdoria.

Pedro’s low finish in the 13th minute and a sensational free-kick from Sergej Milinkovic-Savic 10 minutes after half-time gave Lazio their fifth win in six league matches.

Maurizio Sarri’s side are now five points ahead of third-placed Inter, who were beaten by Fiorentina on Saturday, after their sixth straight clean sheet in Italy’s top flight.

Milan can cut that deficit to four if the reigning champions pull off a surprise win at Napoli in Sunday’s late match and move above local rivals Inter.

Read the full story on sportsdesk.com.mt...