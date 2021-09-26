Lazio came out on top of an eventful Rome derby on Sunday, winning 3-2 to turn around a poor recent run of results and to inflict a second league defeat of the season on Jose Mourinho.

Goals from Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, Pedro and Felipe Anderson gave Lazio a tight win over their local rivals at a raucous Stadio Olimpico which saw two teams attack each other for 90 minutes.

Maurizio Sarri’s side were winless in three league matches heading into the weekend but now sit sixth on 11 points, five behind Serie A leaders AC Milan and just one behind fourth-placed Roma, who twice pulled goals back through Roger Ibanez and Jordan Veretout.

Lazio got off to a rapid start in front of their home fans, Milinkovic-Savic racing onto Anderson’s cross from deep and just beating Roma goalkeeper Rui Patricio to the ball to put the hosts ahead in the ninth minute.

