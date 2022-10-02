Lazio ensured they would stay in Serie A’s top four on Sunday after beating Spezia 4-0 in Rome, while Maria Sole Ferrieri Caputi made history in Sassuolo’s 5-0 thumping of Salernitana as the first woman referee in Italy’s top flight.

Early goals from Mattia Zaccagni and boyhood Lazio fan Alessio Romagnoli and a brace in the second half from Sergej Milinkovic-Savic at the Stadio Olimpico put Lazio three points behind league leaders Napoli in third.

Maurizio Sarri’s team are level on 17 points with AC Milan and second-placed Atalanta after making short work of Spezia, who are three points above the relegation zone, and claiming their third straight league win.

However Lazio will drop back down to fourth should Atalanta not lose to Fiorentina later on Sunday and Udinese win at Verona on Monday.

