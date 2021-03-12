Lazio beat rock-bottom Crotone 3-2 in the Italian top flight on Friday, just days ahead of facing Bayern Munich in the Champions League.

Simone Inzaghi’s team are already 4-1 down to the defending European champions after the first leg of their last 16 tie.

Despite Friday’s win, Lazio are still only seventh in Serie A, while Crotone are anchored to the foot of the table seven points adrift of safety.

