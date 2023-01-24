Lazio shot into Serie A’s Champions League places on Tuesday after hammering Milan 4-0 to leave the champions’ title defence hanging by a thread.

Lazio breezed up to third on goal difference, ahead of Inter Milan and local rivals Roma, and a point behind second-place Milan, who gave a disastrous display at the Stadio Olimpico in Rome.

Sergej Milinkovic-Savic put Lazio ahead after three minutes with a first-time finish. By the time Mattia Zaccagni bundled in the hosts’ 38th-minute second they could have already been up by three.

Luis Alberto ended the match as a contest by smashing home a penalty midway through the second half his beautifully disguised pass set up Felipe Anderson to roll in a deserved fourth in the 75th minute.

