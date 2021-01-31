Lazio hit back after their Italian Cup defeat to Atalanta with a 3-1 win on their return trip to Bergamo on Sunday, closing in on the Champions League berths.
The Roman side were eliminated from the Italian Cup in the quarter-final stage midweek with a 3-2 loss in Bergamo.
Simone Inzaghi’s team gained revenge with a dominant display at the Gewiss Stadium to overtake Atalanta and move up to fifth in the league.
