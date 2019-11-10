Retail giant LC Waikiki has opened its very first store in Malta at Centerparc in Qormi, featuring a range of affordable yet stylish clothing for women, men and children. Born in France, fostered in Turkey, LC Waikiki is a multi-cultural fashion brand that has continuously grown in the global market over the last 17 years. Today LC Waikiki trades in 976 stores in 47 countries, with the company’s philosophy being that ‘everyone deserves to dress well’, enabling people to enjoy accessible fashion through quality products at affordable prices. LC Waikiki aims to be ‘one of Europe’s three most successful apparel retailers by 2023’.

