Le Bistro, the popular family-friendly restaurant nestled within the five-star Radisson Blu Resort, St Julian’s, has unveiled its sensational summer menu. Combining the freshest Mediterranean ingredients with innovative culinary techniques, Le Bistro invites diners to embark on a delicious gastronomic journey that celebrates the finest flavours of the season.

“Our summer menu is all about capturing the true essence of the season. Our talented kitchen team has expertly crafted an array of tantalising new dishes, promising something for everyone. We take pride in offering a blend of time-tested favourites and traditional Maltese cooking, but we also love adding our own creative twists to keep things exciting and surprising. As always, our focus is on delivering bold flavours, using the freshest Mediterranean ingredients,” said head chef Nicky Vella.

Some new highlights of the menu include the fish and shellfish antipasto sharing platter and the slow-stewed calamari, stuffed with a medley of seafood and marjoram, and accompanied by an olive and caper sauce that perfectly complements its subtle flavours.

The summer menu also showcases a diverse selection of pastas, risottos, meats, poultry, and gourmet burgers. From comforting classics to innovative creations, each dish is prepared with meticulous attention to detail, delivering a feast of flavours that will leave taste buds tingling with delight.

Elevating the summer experience further, Le Bistro also offers a picturesque outdoor terrace where guests can enjoy al fresco dining. Whether it's a romantic evening, a joyful gathering of friends, or a delightful family outing, the terrace provides the perfect backdrop for memorable moments.

“We believe that great food is just one part of the equation. That's why we strive to create a welcoming dining experience that caters to guests of all ages. Our terrace, with its stunning views overlooking the hotel pool, and which stretch out to sea, provides a secluded and picturesque setting that's simply perfect for enjoying the summer weather in Malta,” added Sera Anna Dalli, food and beverage manager.

To complete the dining experience, Le Bistro offers an extensive collection of fine wines as well as a dedicated kids’ menu with a range of delicious items for younger diners. Patrons also enjoy up to five hours complimentary parking at the Radisson, ensuring a hassle-free experience for all.

The restaurant is open from Monday to Sunday between noon and 11.30pm. To make a reservation and experience the new summer menu, visit www.lebistromalta.com or call 2137 4894.