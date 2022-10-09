Le Bistro, located at the five-star Radisson Blu Resort St Julian’s, has launched a new autumn menu.

Rooted in a passion for classical-based cuisine that is infused with contemporary twists and international touches, executive chef Kevin Arpa and his kitchen team have crafted a variety of dishes that encapsulate the aromas, colours and tastes of harvest season.

“We always like to surprise our diners with cooking that is creative and surprising yet wholly comforting,” Arpa said.

Kevin Arpa and his team have experimented with a variety of seasonal ingredients.

“This year, we’ve continued to experiment with a variety of seasonal ingredients, such as pumpkin, mushrooms and truffles, to offer mouth-watering spins on familiar favourites. A personal favourite of mine is the pumpkin ravioli, where we’ve combined the earthy sweetness of the squash in parcels of homemade pasta with lashings of creamy herb sauce and Parma ham. Through each dish, we hope our diners will taste the quality of our ingredients and our love for the craft of cooking.”

The main courses offer a range of appetising dishes from warming pastas and soups to gourmet burgers, fresh seafood and beautifully cooked meat and poultry dishes.

Highlights include a melt-in-the-mouth salmon fillet crusted with lemon juice, crushed herbs and a cauliflower and caper purée; a Marseille-inspired bouillabaisse made using the freshest local catch; and duck leg confit infused with coriander-tossed vegetables and a final drizzle of zesty orange jus.

“We’re also excited to introduce a new concept for our Sunday diners. Knowing how much our guests love roasted meats, we’re serving a delicious, char-grilled rib of beef accompanied by sweetly roasted vegetables. This makes for a fantastic Sunday roast dish to share between two. Our excellent service team can even recommend several stellar vintages from our well-stocked wine cellar that will really highlight and enhance the flavours of this exquisite dish,” Arpa added.

The main courses offer a range of appetising dishes.

The selection of desserts offers includes apple and almond galette, ricotta di pecora cake, and a silky smooth gianduja and Baileys semifreddo.

With both indoor and outdoor seating, Le Bistro is open seven days a week, serving lunch and dinner. Diners can also park for free at the Radisson Blu Resort. Bookings can be made on www.lebistromalta.com.