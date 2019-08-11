NGOs have called for Malta to “lead by example” and allow the hundreds stranded aboard two rescue vessels to disembark in the country, regardless of whether it is legally responsible under international law.



In a joint statement on Friday, the group of 15 NGOs also called on EU institutions and member states to take collective responsibility, arguing that countries like Malta, Italy and Greece could not be “left to deal with this European challenge alone”.



The rescue vessel Open Arms has been stranded at sea for two weeks after both Malta and Italy closed their ports.



Despite six EU member states saying they would take the 134 people remaining on board, on Friday afternoon the vessel remained in limbo off the coast of Lampedusa.



Another ship, the Ocean Viking, is in a similar situation with more than 300 on board.



The NGOs said it was unacceptable to argue that the rescued migrants should be returned to Libya, where they would risk imprisonment, torture, rape and slavery.

“Libya cannot be considered a safe port by any definition, so it is imperative that another solution is found for the rescued migrants,” the NGOs said.



Equally objectionable, they said, was the suggestion that states were justified in refusing to allow the disembarkation of people rescued by NGOs.



“International maritime law is clear: the priority is to save lives and to ensure disembarkation in a place of safety, regardless of who conducted the rescue. Saving lives is therefore a legal obligation, and under no circumstances can it be considered wrong or – at worst – a crime.”



States, they said said, had a legal obligation to offer refuge to those fleeing persecution, in line with the EU’s founding values of solidarity and respect for human dignity.



“That Europe repeatedly closes its doors to people fleeing harm is beyond reprehensible – it is a betrayal of the principles which are supposed to define us and of the rules that are there to protect us all,” the NGOs said.



The NGOs include the aditus foundation, African Media Association, Allied Rainbow Communities, Anti-Poverty Forum, Caritas, The Critical Institute, Drachma, Integra Foundation, Isles of the Left, Jesuit Refugee Service, Kopin, LGBTI+ Gozo, Malta Emigrants’ Commission, Maltese Association of Psychiatry, Men Against Violence, MGRM, Moviment Graffitti, Oasi Foundation, and the office of the dean of the University of Malta education faculty.