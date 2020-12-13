Actress Marama Corlett points to her “werewolf qualities” when her “Maltese temper emerges” to explain to Fiona Galea Debono why she secured a lead role in BBC America’s forthcoming wild fantasy The Watch.

The pandemic may have taken its toll on the arts, but 2020 has also been the year Maltese actress Marama Corlett secured a breakout role in a series inspired by Terry Pratchett’s Discworld books, due to hit BBC America’s screens in January.

It is by no means the young actress’s first brush with international TV channels, and she has accumulated a list of acting roles for cinema and theatre as well. But Corlett considers being trusted with one of the bestselling author’s beloved characters in The Watch “a privilege”.

Filmed in Cape Town pre-lockdown, Corlett plays bad-ass law enforcement officer Corporal Angua Von Uberwald, based on the story of Ankh-Morpork’s City Watch Discworld Journal.

It follows a bunch of misfit cops living in Ankh-Morpork, where crime has been legalised and the lack of it leaves them with little purpose.

“When we first meet these anxious characters, they are trying to survive this corrupt existence and battling with inner conflicts.

“What resonated with me was how they take courage in acknowledging their weaknesses; they come together to take action, moving beyond their limitations on a journey to save their world,” Corlett says of the storyline.

“On the outside, she is composed and tough, but on the inside, she is riddled with fear and guilt,” Corlett continues about one of the many characters she has embodied. Angua is also a werewolf, you see,” Corlett chuckles about the complexity of it all.

“I think what was exciting for me to explore was her struggle with her duality: although a fantastical character, she is flawed and still relatable. It was a lot of fun to play her.”

As to why she thinks she was picked for the role, Corlett points out that she is “only 5ft, but I have werewolf qualities when my Maltese temper comes out!

“I guess you never really know why casting, or a director, pick you, but all I can say is that I did my best at the auditions and I had a lot of fun preparing for it.

“On receiving the confirmation, I trained in crossbow, stunts and fighting sequences; I always enjoy working physically.”

Enjoy the ride and only do it if it makes you happy

Corlett was in South Africa for seven months shooting The Watch when the pandemic hit. Like the rest of the world, the production had to be shut down, so she returned to Malta and quarantined in Valletta with her sisters, who had also been away.

The production team had worked so hard it was a shame when filming was cut short with only a couple of weeks left. The borders were closed for longer than expected, so the shoot was picked up and finished off back in London a couple of months ago. “This period of dealing with the virus has been a great tragedy for so many and it is sad to see it take such a toll on the arts. I wish there were more support for the industry and I really hope to see some of those amazing performance venues open again,” she says, describing how strange it is to walk around London’s West End now.

It felt like a ghost town when restrictions were at their worst – a far cry from when she landed a role in The Children’s Hour opposite Ellen Burstyn and Keira Knightley.

On the other hand, Corlett also finds “it feels like the world needed a little pause and so did I.

“Although this was a very precarious time, it was a real blessing to be back home and take time to process everything.”

Born and bred in Malta, with mixed Maltese/New Zealand parentage, Corlett has a huge connection to her country despite living abroad.

Having just become an aunt for the first time, she now has even more of an excuse to return home. “The reason I left Malta in the first place was to study and strengthen a career, that, at the time, I couldn’t pursue on the island. However, given the chance, I would happily live in Valletta and travel for work. It is a little dream I have.”

Speaking about the local arts scene, Corlett believes it is “rich and exciting” and says she is constantly inspired by Maltese artists and proud of its household names.

“We are going from strength to strength. What is important is that we continue to encourage and elevate each other and create platforms for our artists to flourish.”

Despite its size and lack of opportunities to make it big, Corlett’s own first ever job was a supporting role in The Devil’s Double, a Lee Tamahori film shot entirely in Malta in 2012. Although “tiny”, it was pivotal and the reason she signed with an acting agent in London.

Maltese casting director Edward Said had given her the opportunity to audition for the first time and was a mentor and part of that “huge steppingstone” early on in her career, she says adding she “got lucky”. To other local budding actors, who are trying to make a career out of their art, she advises to “hold on to that spark you felt when you decided it is what you wanted to do.

“You are going to need to remind yourself along the way. It is tough out there and the competition is real, but if you are hungry enough for it, you will make it.

“Develop ways to keep your mind healthy, whether it is a routine every day, or simply meditating. No one can prepare you for how important keeping check of yourself can be when everything around you may be happening very quickly.

“Most of all, enjoy the ride and only do it if it makes you happy.”

Meanwhile, her wish for Christmas and the New Year is: “That we can all come out the other side of this pandemic with a fresh perspective on life and what we love.”

The Watch will be out on BBC America from January 3 and other countries will follow.