Lead shot ammunition in wetlands will no longer be legal across the EU, with BirdLife Malta warning that this should also apply to manmade ponds that several hunters are creating to attract birds.

The local eNGO believes that considering the international definition of wetland, which is common across the islands, lead ammunition should not be used anywhere in Malta and Gozo.

The law - which is a REACH regulation - comes into force following a two-year period given to the EU countries to prepare for the change. Registration, Evaluation, Authorisation and Restriction of Chemicals (REACH) is an EU regulation dating to December 2006.

All countries where the REACH Regulation applies will need to prohibit the possession and use of lead shots within 100 metres of wetland, as defined by the Ramsar Convention.

Ramsar defines wetlands as “areas of marsh, fen, peatland or water, whether natural or artificial, permanent or temporary, with water that is static or flowing, fresh, brackish or salt, including areas of marine water the depth of which at low tide does not exceed six metres".

According to BirdLife, it is estimated that with this new law, one million waterbirds which currently die of lead poisoning in the EU will be saved annually.

The local branch of the NGO is warning that in Malta many hunters are creating man-made pools to attract birds for their hunting pleasure.

These areas would automatically fall under the definition of wetland, they are insisting.

BirdLife Malta's Mark Sultana said on Wednesday he hoped Malta could join the rest of Europe in this "big win for nature".

"Malta’s Government now needs to confirm what falls under a ‘wetland’. The Ramsar Convention on Wetlands’ definition is clear. Valleys, water catchments and the entire coast of Malta should not allow any lead ammunition to be used when hunting.

"This could mean that Malta and Gozo should not have any lead ammunition used in hunting practices. The responsibility is now in the hands of the government and we hope that as was done with banning lead from fuel, paints and other materials, the Maltese government takes a stand for the common good of the citizens and nature, and stops the use of lead once and for all."

Għajn Riħana. Photo: Aaron Tanti

What is lead shooting and why is it harmful?

BirdLife estimates that every year, European hunters pollute the continents' wetlands with more than 5,000 tonnes of lead shots, despite the existence of competitively priced alternatives.

Lead shot is particularly problematic for waterbirds that ingest lead pellets, mistaking them for grit: small particles of stone or sand.

Birds swallow small bits of grit to act like teeth in their gizzard, a specialised stomach made up of thick, muscular walls used for grinding up food.

The grit helps break down hard food such as seeds.

The ban, BirdLife hopes, would also decrease secondary poisoning of raptors and scavengers that are poisoned while eating prey contaminated with lead shot.

The BirdLife Partnership, of which BirdLife Malta forms part, has been working to have this poisonous ammunition banned for more than 20 years.