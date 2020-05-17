Robert Lewandowski bagged his 26th league goal this season as leaders Bayern Munich maintained their four-point lead by brushing aside Union Berlin 2-0 behind closed doors on Sunday on the Bundesliga’s restart weekend.

Lewandowski netted a first-half penalty and defender Benjamin Pavard added a late header in Berlin, after the Bundesliga became the first top European league on Saturday to resume during the coronavirus pandemic.

Benjamin pavard scores the goal of the game Vs union berlin pic.twitter.com/azZeI7X6VA — Boughfff (@boughfff) May 17, 2020