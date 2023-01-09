Birkirkara will be looking to continue where they left off in 2022 and open a five-point gap at the top of the Assikura Women’s League in the first slate of fixtures of the new year.

The Stripes are at the back of the Assikura Women’s Super Cup triumph against Swieqi United as they picked up the first silverware of the season.

Jose Borg’s side, who faced Manchester United in a friendly last Friday, will face San Ġwann to finish off their November encounter which was halted at half-time due to adverse weather.

