The new format of the Assikura Women’s League will kickstart this week with the opening action from both Top Four and Bottom Four sections.

The eight teams will be divided in two four-team sections with the clubs facing each other over three rounds.

League leaders Birkirkara will be looking to continue where they left off in the second round as they face Mġarr United, the team they beat last week.

More details on SportsDesk.