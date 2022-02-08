MFA Women’s League leaders Birkirkara will be looking to follow up last week’s victory over title challengers Mġarr United with another three points. In this week’s MD12 games, the Stripes will take on Mtarfa as they look to stretch their lead to six points as the Greens will be serving a bye this week.

Birkirkara are at the back of a hard-fought 1-0 victory against Mġarr United which allowed them to open a three-point gap at the top of the championship.

The Stripes clinched victory thanks to Veronique Mifsud’s third consecutive goal in this calendar year.

