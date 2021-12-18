President George Vella exchanged traditional season's greetings with the country's dignitaries at the Presidential Palace in Valletta on Saturday.

The President and his wife Miriam met with Prime Minister Robert Abela and his wife Lydia, together with their daughter Giorgia Mae.

The President also hosted Archbishop Charles J. Scicluna, Speaker of the House of Representatives Anġlu Farrugia, Chief Justice Mark Chetcuti, and Leader of the Opposition Bernard Grech.

Bernard Grech and his wife Anne Marie meet with Archbishop Charles J Scicluna at the Archbishop's Palace in Valletta. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli.

Separately, the Archbishop hosted the Prime Minister and members of Cabinet, the Chief Justice and members of the judiciary, the Leader of the Opposition and others at the Archbishop's Palace in Valletta.

The Archbishop with Prime Minister Robert Abela, his family, and members of Cabinet. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli.

The Prime Minister was later due to meet with members of the public at Castille.