Ħamrun Spartans marched on towards another victory after cruising past Gudja United to secure their 13th win of the season.

Luciano Zauri’s side keep their four-point lead above second-place Floriana with a commanding performance that saw the Spartans open a three-goal lead already in the first half.

Luke Montebello cemented his lead as the league’s best scorer with his 15th goal of the season after opening the score inside the opening two minutes.

