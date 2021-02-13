Ħamrun Spartans’ top status in the BOV Premier League will be put under severe test when the Reds take on Birkirkara at the National Stadium this afternoon (kick-off: 14.00).

The Spartans and the Stripes are without doubt two of the most in-form sides in the top division in the last few weeks and both head into this encounter on the back of three successive league victories.

Ħamrun have a score to settle with Birkirkara who so far have been the only side to have defeated the Reds in the Premier League this season when they emerged victorious 2-0 in the corresponding first-round fixture.

