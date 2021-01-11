The highly-awaited game between Ħamrun Spartans and Valletta has been rescheduled for Wednesday, January 27, the Malta FA announced.

The two rivals were due to square off on January 5 but the Citizens were unable to present enough players available on Matchday, hence the postponement of the game.

The Malta Football Association (MFA) released new dates for the rest of the Premier League fixtures that had been called off due to the coronavirus pandemic.

