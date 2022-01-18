Leaders Hibernians extended their positive run on top of the BOV Premier League but could only earn a point in a 1-1 draw with Sirens at the Tony Bezzina Stadium on Tuesday.

An early lead seemed to put the Paolites on track for yet another win, but Sirens notched the equaliser midway through the second half to earn a precious point in their bid to secure a top-six finish. The St. Paul’s Bay side join Balzan in seventh place, but the latter have two games in hand. Hibs, on the other hand, move six points clear of Floriana and eight of Ħamrun.

