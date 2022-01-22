MOSTA 1

Antwi 50

HIBERNIANS 1

Attard 14

MOSTA

I. Akpan-6.5, R. Fernandes da Silva-6.5, R. Briffa-5.5 (69 G. Sciberras), C. Failla-, J. Bezzina-6 (74 W.Donkin), L. Riascos-7, D. Antwi-6 (74 M.Mifsud), R. Morisco-7, Z. Brincat-6.5 (59 Y. Loen-), S. Akinbule-7, R. Ekani-6.

HIBERNIANS

M. Calleja Cremona-6, F. Apap-6, L. Almeida (30 M. Ellul-6), A. Attard-6 (76 C. Edafe), J Grech-5, J. Degabriele-5.5, D. Vella-5.5, E. Beu-6, A. Agius-5.5, G. Artiles-5, W. Domoraud-6 (81 J. Zerafa).

Referee: Emanuel Grech.

Yellow cards: Riascos, Almeida, Zerafa,

BOV Player of Match: Dennis Agyare Antwi (Mosta).

Leaders Hibs dropped more points as they had to settle for their second consecutive draw, this time against Mosta.

While the Paolites failed to win for only the sixth time this season, they still managed to keep a comfortable lead at the top of the standings.

Ħamrun Spartans’s draw with Balzan and with Floriana only in action today against Birkirkara meant that the Paolites moved seven points clear of the pack.

