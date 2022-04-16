The Malta International Tour continued on Saturday, with a Road race on the San Martin circuit, an 88 km for Elite (10 laps) and a 53 km for Ladies and Masters race (6 laps).

It was the Swiss Dominic Kunz, of Amore e Vita - KIBAG-Obor, who in a final sprint between four cyclists won the second stage in a time of 2:32:44.

Kunz finished a fraction of a second ahead of his team-mate Johannes Glameyer while Maltese-Australian Dan Bonello, of Team Oleka, completed the podium.

Still, Bonello managed to retain the overall leadership of the tour with a combined time of two hours 55 minutes, and two seconds.

British rider Matilde Pauls, of 1904RT – UK, made it two wins out of two when she topped the women’s category.

