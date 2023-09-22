Inter Milan and Juventus are renewing an old Serie A title rivalry as Italy’s two most widely supported clubs head into a busy week leading the way.

Top of the league with a perfect 12 points, Inter are two in front of second-placed Juve ahead of their trip to pointless and goalless Empoli, which will be followed up on Wednesday with the visit of Sassuolo.

Simone Inzaghi’s side are riding high after smashing local rivals AC Milan on Saturday and snatching an undeserved point at Real Sociedad in Wednesday’s Champions League opener.

They are already early favourites to reclaim a league crown taken off Juve two years ago which many fans believe should have been retained in 2022 when they took Milan to the final day of the season.

