Following a successful course as CEO of Microsoft for Greece, Cyprus and Malta, Peggy Antonakou is taking the next step in her career, outside of Microsoft.

The company acknowledged her contribution to the accomplishment of critical strategic and business goals during the past seven years and wished her every success in her next steps.

Until a new CEO is appointed, the position will be covered by Theodosis Michalopoulos, who is a member of the leadership team of the company and currently holds the position of enterprise commercial and public sector sales director for Microsoft in Greece, Cyprus and Malta.

Michalopoulos has a long and successful track-record of significant accomplishments in the technology industry and Microsoft. He joined the company in 2014, as of the director of the consumer channels group. Despite the challenging macro-economic environment, he contributed to achieving a highly prosperous period in the sales sector for three consecutive years.

In his next position as enterprise commercial sales director, he led the transformation of a traditional sales approach into a modern customer-centric model, tapping on his strong experience in managing large teams, to significantly empower the digital transformation of Microsoft in Greece, Cyprus and Malta.

In his new interim role, he will focus on contributing to the transformation and growth of the company’s customers and partners in Greece, Cyprus and Malta.

Michalopoulos holds a BEng in Electrical and Electronic Engineering from the University of Sussex, an MSc in Communications and Signal Engineering from the Imperial College of Science and Technology of London and an MBA from the Athens Laboratory of Business Administration (ALBA).