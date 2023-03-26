Leadership has always been an essential element of success, regardless of the era or industry. In the digital era, however, leadership has taken on a new level of importance.

With the rise of new technologies, the business landscape is constantly evolving, and today’s organisations face unprecedented challenges in their scale and complexity.

The digital era is moving at such a rapid pace that it fundamentally transforms the way in which organisations operate, whether private or public, and asks them to develop new ways of thinking in designing operating models.

As the world becomes more interconnected and technology continues to advance and change the way we do business, strong leadership is critical to thriving in today’s digital landscape.

The COVID-19 pandemic continued to accelerate the shift to digital transformation, making leadership in the digital era more important than ever before – forcing organisations to rapidly adopt new technologies and digital channels to operate remotely, engage with customers and maintain business continuity.

As a result, the role of leadership in the digital era has evolved to meet these new challenges and opportunities and adapt to the new normal.

In the banking industry, the importance of leadership in the digital era cannot be overstated. The traditional banking model has been upended by the emergence of fintech companies, new payment systems and financial technologies which have disrupted the industry, transforming the way consumers and businesses interact with their financial institutions.

With the rise of social media and other digital channels, organisations have more opportunities than ever to connect with customers and build their brand. The increasing use of mobile banking, online banking and other digital channels has made it essential for banks to build and maintain a strong online presence.

Digital leaders must be able to harness these channels effectively, using them to engage with customers, provide personalised experiences and build meaningful relationships.

Digital leaders inspire and motivate their teams to embrace change, think creatively and take risks - Theodoros Papadopoulos

They must also be able to leverage data and analytics to gain insights into customer behaviour and preferences, using this information to improve their products and services.

Leaders in the digital era must be agile and adaptable; able to pivot quickly in response to changing market conditions, new trends and technologies as they emerge, and determine which ones are most relevant to their business to lead their organisations into the future.

This includes building resilient digital infrastructures to maintain business continuity, managing remote teams and ensuring cybersecurity.

They set the tone for the organisation’s work, ensuring that employees are moving their efforts in the same direction to achieve the goals within their organisation. Innovation is key to success, and organisations that foster a culture of change and innovation are more likely to succeed in the long run.

Digital leaders inspire and motivate their teams to embrace change, think creatively and take risks by encouraging a culture of experimentation and innovation, while also building strong collaborative relationships both within their organisation and with external partners, and leveraging the collective expertise of their network to drive innovation and growth.

Digitalisation is a vital component of the business landscape and presents a significant opportunity for businesses to drive organisational efficiency. By automating manual tasks, managing data more effectively, improving collaboration, and tracking performance, businesses can achieve significant cost savings, achieve greater productivity and drive better business outcomes.

This makes it essential for organisations to invest in strong digital leaders who can steer them through the rapidly evolving digital landscape with confidence and clarity, by implementing a comprehensive digitalisation transformation strategy that considers the company’s goals and objectives, and provides the necessary infrastructure and support for the organisation to position itself better to stay ahead of the curve in this digital era.

Issued by Bank of Valletta plc, a public limited company regulated by the MFSA and licensed to carry out the business of banking in terms of the Banking Act.

Theodoros Papadopoulos is chief digital, strategy and transformation officer at Bank of Valletta.