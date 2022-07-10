Citroën ë-Comfort

As we spend more and more time in our cars combating stress and fatigue, improving ‘comfort of mind is vital. Citroën therefore aims to create calm and refined spaces where ergonomic and functional highlights filter out the external environment. Citroën has a history of innovating comfort in the automotive industry, by focusing on suspension and seating as key elements. In 1919, the Citroën Type A had a novel suspension system to offer superior road comfort. Citroën was the first manufacturer in Europe to mount its engines on rubber blocks to reduce vibration to the cabin.

The recent launch of New C5 X and New C5 Aircross SUV reiterates the brand’s vision to find a perfect filtration of the road, like being on a magic carpet. The Citroën Advanced Comfort® programme ensures that comfort remains a key element in the brand DNA, with Progressive Hydraulic Cushions®, structural body bonding and innovative seats significantly improving the vehicle’s ability to filter out bumps and dips in the road. These innovations reassert Citroën’s expertise regarding comfort.

Peugeot’s new identity asserts its positioning as an innovative high-end generalist brand, with a new logo that has been designed to last. It embodies what Peugeot meant yesterday, what Peugeot means today, and what Peugeot will mean tomorrow – a shift in stance; a new state of mind; a new lifestyle. The Peugeot brand is timeless, reinventing itself repeatedly.

Peugeot is now turning over a new page in its history. This new era is evident in the launch of their latest vehicles. The new Peugeot 308 is the first vehicle to feature the new Peugeot badge, with the brand’s timeless identity combining history and ultra-modernity. On the other hand, the striking shape of the newly revealed Peugeot 408 is characterised by its dynamic inspirational Fastback stance. With the latest-generation Peugeot i-Cockpit® and new, fully customisable i-Toggles, the new line of Peugeot vehicles are shaping the vision of Peugeot’s future.

