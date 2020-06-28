BMIT Technologies has continued to implement its corporate social responsibility strategy and commitment to future generations through a new partnership with Sliema Aquatic Sports Academy.

With all the evidence that swimming is very good for our physical and mental health and well-being and is proven to instil good habits from a young age, this is the kind of support that benefits all communities.

All water polo squads between the under-11s and under-20s, as well as the Sliema ASC swimming squad, will now carry Sliema ASC BMIT Technologies Academy as the official name for their teams and on their kits.

The two-year sponsorship agreement includes naming rights and will establish BMIT Technologies as the lead sponsor of this popular swimming academy. As of this season, all water polo squads between the under-11s and under-20s, as well as the Sliema ASC swimming squad, will now carry Sliema ASC BMIT Technologies Academy as the official name for their teams and on their kits.

This is not the first time BMIT Technologies has invested in sports for younger people. For the fourth year running, this leading IT solutions provider remains the main supporting partner of the BMIT Otters Swimming School in Gozo, which was set up with the objective of promoting swimming and water polo to children.

“We are thrilled about this latest collaboration,” said Jack Mizzi, BMIT’s chief marketing officer.

“Water sports and swimming are such an integral part of our national make-up, and through our ongoing commitment towards swimming activities we have seen directly just how beneficial swimming is to children. This new sponsorship is another step forward in supporting young local talent,” he added.

Kevin Saliba, vice-president and chairman of the Sliema ASC academy, added that he was very happy to have reached a sponsorship agreement with BMIT Technologies.

“I am confident that this collaboration between BMIT Technologies and one of Malta’s top water polo teams will be mutually beneficial to both parties,” he said.