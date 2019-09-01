The Strada Stretta Concept, now operating under the recently established Valletta Cultural Agency, will be hosting its first event this year on Thursday.

Strada Stretta Jam X4 will be an evening of live music in the city’s energetic street, with a full programme of music by leading local and international jazz musicians.

Three bands and a duo will fill the area between South Street and Melita Street with tunes from the past and some contemporary compositions, as well as improvised pieces. The bands are formed of some of Malta’s best jazz musicians.

Joe Camilleri (il-Bibi) will be accompanied by Martin Jenkins, Anthony Saliba and Roger Azzopardi.

Joe Cutajar, Charles Gatt (is-City), Sammy Murgo, Paul Abela and Ryan Paul Abela will also be playing as an ensemble. Another ensemble will be comprised of Dominic Galea, Alan Portelli, Manuel Pulis and Eglé Pranaityté. Singer-songwriter Cristina Vilallonga and Victor Villena will perform as a duo, playing original music influenced by Latin American, jazz and tango sounds. Under the artistic direction of Giuseppe Schembri Bonaci, the Strada Stretta Concept explores the history of Strait Street through music, theatre, opera, literature, and other forms of entertainment.

For more information, follow the Strada Stretta Concept and the Valletta Cultural Agency on Facebook. The event starts at 8pm, at the junction between South Street and Melita Street. Entrance is free.