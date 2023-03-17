Prof. Vladimir Martinovski from the University of SS Cyril and Methodius, Skopje, North Macedonia, will be giving a public lecture themed 'Poetry in Dialogue With Music' on March 28.

Martinovski who will be visiting Malta as a guest academic of the Department of Maltese within the Faculty of Arts teaches Comparative Poetics and Comparative Literature.

He is a member of the executive board of the European Network for Comparative Literary Studies and the European network for poetry Versopolis. Besides his academic output focusing on music, literature, visual arts, and poetry, Martinovski is one of his country’s leading poets, winning various literary awards in North Macedonia and beyond.

The lecture will be given in Lecture Theatre 1, Lecture Centre at the campus of the University in Msida, at 7 pm. The public is invited.